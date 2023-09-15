Maharashtra: One dead, two others feared trapped after 'dangerous and dilapidated' building collapses

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Building collapses

Maharashtra: In an unfortunate incident, a middle-aged man lost his life after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Dombivali East in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. An official on Friday informed that the building was dilapidated and declared dangerous by civic authorities. The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan' had 44 tenements and occupants have been evacuated since Thursday after some part of the structure started sinking.

As per the official, the building located at Ayre village in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits collaped at around 5.40 pm on Friday. Following the incident, the search and rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the body of Suraj Birja Lodya (55) from the debris sometime later.

50-year-old building was declared dangerous

KDMC chief Bhausaheb Dangde said two persons, who are believed to be unwell, were feared trapped while all other occupants had been evacuated. "The 50-year-old building was declared dangerous and a notice had been issued asking occupants to vacate. Many had vacated but some had returned to the building," Dangde told reporters.

"It was an unauthorised building and tagged as a dangerous structure by the KDMC earlier," another official said.

Under the supervision of Dangde and other senior officials, search and rescue operation of the fire brigade and local disaster management cell was underway.