Ahmednagar: Huge cache of ammunition, including 8 tank rounds, 16 pistol rounds, 40 switches seized

A team of Maharashtra Crime Branch and Military Intelligence arrested a man named Dinkar Shelke from Kharekarjune village of Ahmednagar after recovering a huge cache of used and unused military-grade ammunition from his house, said official on Sunday.

The police seized 18 tank rounds, 8 ammunition pistol rounds, 16 pistol rounds, 40 switches and 25 kg TNT powder from the house, he added.

Police said near Kharekarjune village of Ahmednagar there is an army training center named KK Range.

"The area of ​​this training center is spread over 2 acres of forest. Tank fire is taught in this training center. But after the fire of the bomb fired from the tank misses, the people around go to the forest, take that bomb, take out its powder and sell it in scrap. But Shelke has ammunition on a large scale, action was taken only after receiving information from Military Intelligence," they said.

A case was filed by MIDC police station under sections of Explosive Substances Act 4 and 3/25 of the Indian Penal Code against Shelke.

