Not satisfied with cops action, Man announces Rs 51,000 reward for information on thieves who looted his shop

Madhya Pradesh: A Rs 51,000 reward has been announced not by police but from a victim's side whose shop was looted by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat.

The incident took place on July 28 when two masked men looted a hardware shop.

The accused came as customers at the hardware shop when the wife of the shopkeeper Asharam Basene was preparing for dinner. The shop and house are located at the same place.

The accused asked for some nails from the women. However, when she opened the nail box, the theives thrown chilli power on her and covered her mouth. When she resisted, the accused attack her with a hammer on the head.

The theives were able to take the locker case which was having over Rs 2 lakh cash and important documents.

The victim registered the case with the police but no success in the case has been achieved by the cops.

Amid this, the victim family has themselves announced a reward of Rs 51,000 to anyone who will give information about the accused.

The same two accused were seen on a motorcycle with a belt in a CCTV footage, however, they could not be identified.

