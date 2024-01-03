Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
  Shivraj Singh Chouhan turns emotional: 'Sometimes one ends up in exile while waiting for coronation'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan turns emotional: 'Sometimes one ends up in exile while waiting for coronation'

He said the present ruling dispensation will implement all these schemes as there is BJP's government in the state and not of the Congress.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bhopal Updated on: January 03, 2024 14:40 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Image Source : PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was replaced by Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, said that sometimes one ends up in 'vanvas' (exile) while waiting for 'rajtilak' (coronation). BJP registered a landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls by riding on Chouhan's Ladli Behna Yojana (for women's welfare).  

In the November 2023 state elections, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, posting a resounding victory and retaining power in the central state. The opposition Congress was relegated to a distant second spot with victory in 66 assembly segments, while one seat was won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

Chouhan, while addressing a gathering in Shahganj town under his Budhni assembly seat on Tuesday evening, got emotional and said he will continue to be among the people, especially his sisters. "I will not go anywhere. I will live here and die here," Chouhan said when a couple of women sitting in the audience shouted "bhaiyya (brother), don't go anywhere leaving us alone." And added, "The new government will take forward all these works. There must be some big objective somewhere, sometimes by the time 'rajtilak' takes place, one even ends up in 'vanvas' (exile). But all this happens to fulfil some or the other objective," Chouhan told the gathering.  

The former CM also noted that children who were among the audience had come to show their love for "mama" (maternal uncle - as Chouhan is popularly referred). 

The former chief minister said all the works started by the previous BJP government, including the Ladli Behna Yojana (for women's welfare), housing scheme for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme, a scheme of one job in each family and promises made to farmers, will be fulfilled by the present government.

