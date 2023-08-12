MP cabinet approves disbursement of Rs 6,000 to farmers under 'Kisan Kalyan Yojana', approves new district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets people

Ahead of assembly polls, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved paying Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers for the years 2023–2024, headed by Prime Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. The cabinet, at its meeting led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, additionally chose to give advantages of the 7th Pay Commission to gram panchayat secretaries. The official release said that this will require an additional expenditure of Rs 17,888.

According to government officials, Rs 4,000 was distributed to farmers in two installments from April 1 to August 31 and September 1 to March 31. Presently, for the fiscal year 2023–24, cultivators will be paid in three tranches of Rs 2,000 each: April 1–July 31, August 1–November 30, and December 1–March 31, for a total of Rs 6,000 a year, they said.

The official also approved the development of 53 CM Rise schools and 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisars at a total cost of Rs 2,491.91, according to the release. The construction of 37 schools under the School Instruction Department at an expense of Rs 1362.91 crore was endorsed at the meeting. The Tribal Welfare Department has received approval for Rs 540 crore for 16 CM Rise Schools and Rs 589 crore for 19 Kanya Shiksha Parisars, the release said.

New district approved

The cabinet meeting, led by the CM, likewise approved another district, Mauganj in Rewa, other than a new tehsil and a metropolitan council. Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 'Sant Ravidas Ji' temple at Badtuma in Sagar on August 12.

New administrative divisions were likewise announced: Satai of Chhatarpur district has been supported as a new tehsil while Paraswara will be another revenue subdivision in Balaghat region.

The formation of Mauganj - - by consolidating three tehsils of Rewa region, Mauganj, Hanumana and Naigarhi - - was formalised; the Batiyagarh gram panchayat of Damoh district will be new municipal council, according to the announcement.

