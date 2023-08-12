PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones of multiple projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of the assembly election slated for later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi, here, will lay foundation stones for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial and two road projects.

Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal

During his visit, the prime minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal in Sagar district, an official statement said on Thursday. Here, PM Modi will also participate in a public programme at Dhana where he will lay the foundation stone for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial.

ALSO READ | Modi govt tables 3 new bills in Lok Sabha to replace British-era laws: All you need to know

According to the official statement, the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed on more than 11.25 acres of land at a cost of over Rs 100 crore. The memorial will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji. It will also have facilities for visiting devotees like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay, among others.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of rail and road sector projects

During his visit to the poll-bound state, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore.

ALSO READ | There will be peace again in Manipur, efforts by Centre, State govts underway: PM Modi

He will dedicate to the nation the project marking the completion of the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route. The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore, passes through Kota and Baran districts in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashoknagar and Sagar districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The additional rail line will increase capacity for better mobility and improve train speed along the route. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects at a cost of more than Rs 1,580 crore. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori-Vidisha-Hinotiya and another one connecting Hinotiya to Mehluwa. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are likely to be held in the next few months.

(with inputs from PTI)