Indore-1 Election Result 2023 LIVE: Kailash Vijayvargiya faces uphill task against sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Indore-1 Election Result 2023

Indore-1 Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Indore-1 is constituency number 204 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Indore Lok Sabha constituency. The Indore-1 Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023, in Indore-1.

Key candidates in Indore-1:

Former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Indore-1 constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Anurag Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Suneel Kumar Ahirwar, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Yasir Pathan and Independent candidates Abhay Jain, Abhinandan, Manish, Rakesh Surendra Kumar and Sanjay Kumar are also in the fray.

Get Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

What happened in Indore-1 in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP's Arya Sudarshan Gupta won the Indore-1 seat by defeating Independent candidate Kamlesh Khandelwal with a margin of 54,176 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Arya Sudarshan Gupta with a margin of 8,163 votes.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates