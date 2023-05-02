Baba Bageshwar issues yet another controversial statement, calls media 'do kaudi ka...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baba Bageshwar

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri certainly knows how to remain in the headlines. The head priest of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham has now described the TV media as worth 'do kaudi' (two pennies).

A video has gone viral showing the self-styled godman lashing out at the media. The video is said to recorded during a religious gathering organised in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh on April 29.

'Won't stop telling truth even if crucified'

In the viral video, Bageshwar Baba can be heard saying, "You people would think that I speak controversial things to remain in TV news. Do kaudi ke TV mein bane rahne ke liye hum karodon ka adhyatm nahi lootate (This TV worth two pennies is not something that I would spend my invaluable spirituality)."

"To know the truth of Sanatan is our ultimate objective and not this TV. I would not stop speaking the truth even if crucified," he went on to add.

'Even Meera-Mahavira faced people's wrath'

Baba Bageshwar said that history shows that people like Meera and Mahavir had to face people's wrath too in this country. "People used to throw stones at Mahavira. Meera was given poison. Even Surdas had to face abuses. Tulsidas too faced hard times. So, I request you all, don't get perturbed by my statements and think that I have said something bad," he said.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Baba Bageshwar has given a controversial statement. Be it his statement about Sai Baba or Saint Tukaram or the recent comment about Lord Sahastrabahu Arjuna, he has been making headlines frequently. His statements seem to be infuriating society, although Baba Bageshwar later expresses regret in the attempt to cover up the matter.