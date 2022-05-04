Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not keep THESE type of flowers in the house

Highlights Dry or withered flowers should not be kept in the house

They cause Vastu related problems

Know about flowers from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Although it is considered good to keep flowers at the home, office or any other place and that's why many people also plant flowers in their home or office, but here one thing is to be noted.

People buy plants but are not able to take care of them properly and they wither or deteriorate, their leaves turn black.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to keep such spoiled and withered flowers. They not only spoil the beauty of the place but also cause architectural problems. This reduces the inflow of money.

Therefore such plants or leaves should be removed immediately.