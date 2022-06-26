Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Adopting THIS simple trick with rose flower will fill your life with happiness

Vastu Shastra: Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, how the fragrance of roses can make your whole day better. It is said that when the beginning of the day is good, then the whole day goes well, and all the work is done properly, without any hindrance. In the morning, there is freshness in the atmosphere anyway and the fragrance of fresh roses on it in the morning.

When you start the day with positivity, your whole day goes well. If your mind is happy then your work will also be good and people around you will also be happy seeing you happy.

If the main door of your house is facing east or south-east, then you should keep a glass bowl with rose petals on the left side of the door on the inside.