Vastu tips for hotel's waiting area

In today's Vastu Shastra segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will give you tips related to hotel's waiting room and conference hall. As per Vastu, a space in the garden can also be transformed into waiting area. One should keep in mind to construct the waiting area in north or east direction. This is beneficial for the hospitality business. Conference hall can also be made in north, east or northeast direction.

