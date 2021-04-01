Vastu Tips: These 10 things in the house make Goddess Lakshmi upset

Thursday, April 01, 2021
     
In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about 10 such things that should be thrown out of the house so that Goddess Lakshmi showers her blessings at your house.

In Vastu Shastra, today we will talk about 10 such things, which should be left out of the house. So that Goddess Lakshmi showers her blessing at your house. According to Vastu Shastra, broken glass or cracked glass kept in the house, broken bed, useless utensils, locked clock, a corrupted idol of God, broken furniture, bad photos and electronics goods, broken door and last thing not functional pen should be removed immediately.

All these things cause financial loss as well as mental stress of the people of the family. Which hinders the progress of the family members. Even the marital life of husband and wife has negative effects.

By doing all these things outside the house, Goddess Lakshmi will visit your house and there will be peace and peace in the house.

