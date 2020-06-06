Vastu Tips: Know the suitable color to be painted in kids' room for better concentration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYMASEDESIGNS Vastu Tips: Know the suitable color to be painted in kid's room for better concentration

In every house, the kids' room is the most special room as many memories are being made in it. Parents make extra efforts to make the room beautiful and comfortable for their kids, where they can not only play but see dreams of their successful future as well. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the color of the walls that should be painted in kids' rooms in order to increase their concentration in studies. If your child is not focused on studies, then there is a need for change in his study room. According to Vastu Shastra, there are a few things you can do to help your child by making some changes.

The first thing is that the sleeping and reading room of the children should be separate. The decoration in the study room should be taken care of so that the child can keep his mind in studying rather than enjoying the artistry on the walls. The colors in the room should be balanced.

More bright and vibrant colors are not good for the study room. The colors should be bright, but also light. For example, light yellow color or white and cream paint can be done. Get the roof of the room to be painted in white or cream color as well. This will keep the atmosphere of the room fresh.

