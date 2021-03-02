Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing faucet in kitchen sink

In Vastu Shastra today, learn about the inner system of kitchen from Acharya Indu Prakash. Some things are very important in the kitchen interior. Kitchen sink, water tap, place of water, all these things should be in the northeast from the north direction of the kitchen.

This is in the rules of Vastu Shastra which apply to independent houses as well as closed houses. Note that whether you live in an independent house or a flat, and in your house in any corner of the kitchen, water, faucet, sink, water container will be in the middle of north to east.

In this rule, there can never be any change in any condition, nor can laxity be changed.