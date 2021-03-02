Tuesday, March 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing faucet in kitchen sink

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing faucet in kitchen sink

Some things are very important in the kitchen interior. Know these things about the sink and water storage place in the kitchen.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2021 6:44 IST
Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing faucet in kitchen sink
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing faucet in kitchen sink

In Vastu Shastra today, learn about the inner system of kitchen from Acharya Indu Prakash. Some things are very important in the kitchen interior. Kitchen sink, water tap, place of water, all these things should be in the northeast from the north direction of the kitchen.

This is in the rules of Vastu Shastra which apply to independent houses as well as closed houses. Note that whether you live in an independent house or a flat, and in your house in any corner of the kitchen, water, faucet, sink, water container will be in the middle of north to east.

In this rule, there can never be any change in any condition, nor can laxity be changed.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News