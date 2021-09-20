Monday, September 20, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Get black colour painted in this direction to get rid of business related problems

Vastu Shastra: If your business has stopped completely in life and development is not happening then you can adopt these measures suggested by Acharya Indu Prakash.  

New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2021 7:23 IST
Black colour can be used in the south-east direction. If yes, why can it be done and if not, why can't it? The black element is water. Water is the nourisher of wood.

Getting some black color done in the south-east direction will help the elements associated with the south-east.

If business has come to a complete halt in life, development is not happening and the elder daughter is troubled, if there is any problem in your waist or hip, then by getting a little black color in the very lower part of the south-east direction, things seems to be improving.

 

 

