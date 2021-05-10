Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do these special measures to always keep positivity in the car

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some things related to your car. How can your car prove to be lucky for you or how can you maintain positivity in your car and any other vehicle?

If there is a Vastu defect in your vehicle, then by adopting some measures given in Vastu Shastra, you can create positive energy by removing negative energy from your vehicle. For this, by laying a newspaper under the seat in your car at night, put a little rock salt on it and drain that salt in the drain the next morning. This reduces the negative energy present in the car.

You should mix sand with some stones in a small box in the car itself. This will keep the balance of the five elements and you will also be saved from any untoward incident. Also, you can put Sriyantra, Maruti Yantra or any Feng Shui hanging item in your car.