Vastu Shastra: Know about the relation of Mercury planet with other planets

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the relationship of Mercury with other planets. Let us tell you that Sun and Venus are the friends for Mercury planet while Mars, Guru and Saturn are neutral, ie they give normal result. Speaking about moon, it is the enemy for Mercury. According to this rule, you can keep things of Mercury comfortable with those of Sun and Venus as they will benefit you.

Apart from this, keeping things related to Mars, Guru and Saturn with the things of Mercury will not make much difference. Because these three are even for Mercury. While keeping in mind that the Moon is the enemy for Mercury. Therefore, you should avoid keeping the Moon with the things of Mercury. But let me tell you that there is also a scoop here.

Even though the moon is the same as the enemy for Mercury, but for the moon, Mercury is a friend. This simply means that the moon will not have any problem with Mercury, even if Mercury has trouble with the moon. Just like how Mars behaves with Saturn, but Saturn does not harm Mars in any way.