Reasons why you should celebrate Holi 2022 in Mathura and Vrindavan this year!

The festival of Holi has great significance in our country as it marks the onset of spring. The festival of colours will be celebrated with great pomp and show this time on March 18. Not just in India, but the celebrations take place abroad. Everyone this time is super excited as after two years of COVID lockdown, people will mark the festival in full spirits. This is the reason why many are even planning to celebrate by going to places that are popular for their celebrations. Among those are the names of two places-- Mathura and Vrindavan that are a must when we talk about Holi. Tourists from all across visit both the places to take part in the festival and capture the memories in the form of photographs. But do you know why the Holi celebration of Mathura and Vrindavan are so special?

Everything about Holi celebration in Mathura:

Mathura is the land of Lord Krishna and this is the major reason why this place holds an important place in the hearts of people around Holi. There are a number of legends that goes back in history. In case this is the first time you are witnessing Mathura Ki Holi, then you should probably visit the ghats where the festival is celebrated in the best manner. Not just with colours, but you will also see people playing with sticks and shields. Popularly known as the Lathmar Holi, the tradition goes back to the times when Lord Krishna in his youth complaint to his mother about being dark-complexioned as compared to Radha who was fair.

In her response, mother Yashoda asked her son to go and playfully colour Radha. The Lord went to the neighbouring village of Barsana to do the same ut in return was beaten up playfully with sticks. This is why the Lathmaar Holi is so popular.

Everything about Holi celebration in Vrindavan:

Just like Mathura, the Holi celebration at Vrindavan is also popular because of Lord Krishna again. It is the place where he spent his growing years. Just in case you are planning to visit Vrindavan this time, you can take part in the celebration of Banke Bihari Temple where people play Holi with -- powdered colour, known as gulal, water and sometimes even flowers.

The Goswamis or priests sprinkle colours on devotees through buckets, water guns, etc. Devotional music plays in the background and leaves everyone engulfed in the bhakti of the God.