Planning for a Spring day out? 5 must-visit parks and gardens in Delhi

As the chilly winter days make way for the warmth of spring, there's no better time to step out and embrace the beauty of nature. And what better way to do that than by exploring the lush greenery and blooming flowers of Delhi's parks and gardens? From serene landscapes to vibrant flora, Delhi boasts an array of delightful outdoor spaces perfect for a spring day out. Whether you're seeking solitude, recreation, or simply a breath of fresh air, these verdant oases promise an unforgettable experience amidst nature's bounty. So pack a picnic basket, don your walking shoes, and get ready to embark on a memorable journey through Delhi's green spaces. Here are five must-visit parks and gardens to include in your Spring day out itinerary.

Lodhi Gardens

Nestled in the heart of the city, Lodhi Gardens is a historical park renowned for its landscaped gardens, ancient tombs, and picturesque lakes. Take a stroll amidst the towering trees and manicured lawns, or simply relax by the water bodies while soaking in the tranquility of this oasis amid urban chaos.

Mughal Gardens (Rashtrapati Bhavan)

Every spring, the iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan open their gates to the public, offering a rare glimpse of their breathtaking beauty. Adorned with meticulously manicured lawns, vibrant flower beds, and cascading fountains, these gardens are a testament to the grandeur of Mughal architecture and landscaping. Don't miss the opportunity to wander through the intricate patterns of the terraced gardens and savour the fragrant blooms that adorn every corner.

Garden of Five Senses

True to its name, the Garden of Five Senses offers a sensory feast for visitors with its eclectic mix of floral displays, sculpture installations, and themed gardens. Lose yourself in the fragrant rose garden, marvel at the intricate designs of the Mughal Garden, or unwind in the tranquil bamboo groves. This unique park is a haven for nature lovers and art enthusiasts alike.

Sunder Nursery

Located in Nizamuddin East, is an archeological site that was built in the early twentieth century during the planning and construction of the Imperial Delhi complex. The massive complex contains multiple structures, including three nationally protected monuments, as well as pavilions, tombs, and other Mughal relics.

Nehru Park

Situated near the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, Nehru Park is a sprawling green expanse dotted with lush foliage and vibrant flower beds. Whether you're in the mood for a brisk jog, a leisurely picnic, or simply some quiet contemplation amidst nature, this park offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

