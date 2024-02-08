Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Know dates, timings, ticket prices and more

Calling all bookworms, literature enthusiasts, and bibliophiles! The highly anticipated New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2024 is right around the corner, promising an immersive experience in the world of books, knowledge, and cultural exchange. Mark your calendars and get ready to be enthralled, because this year's edition promises to be bigger and better than ever!

NDWBF 2024: Date and Timings

Dates: February 10th to 18th, 2024

Timings: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily

NDWBF 2024: Venue

The fair will be held at the iconic Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, offering a spacious and vibrant setting for book lovers to explore.

NDWBF 2024: Guest of Honour

This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serves as the prestigious Guest of Honour, showcasing its rich literary heritage and fostering cultural exchange. Expect to delve into Saudi Arabian literature through dedicated stalls, author interactions, and cultural performances.

NDWBF 2024: Ticket Prices

Tickets can be purchased online on the official website (https://www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf2024/) or at the venue itself. Prices are:

Category Prices Adults Rs. 20/- Children Rs. 10/- Students (with valid ID) Rs. 15/- Senior Citizens Free Entry (with valid ID)

NDWBF 2024: Theme

The New Delhi World Book Fair has decided to adopt "Multi-Lingual India, A Living Tradition" as its theme for this year. The fair will also feature panel discussions, book launches, and performances that are in line with the chosen theme.

NDWBF 2024: How to reach

The nearest metro station to reach the NDWBF 2024 is Blue Line - Supreme Court (formerly Pragati Maidan).

NDWBF 2024: What to expect

The NDWBF offers a plethora of exciting experiences for visitors:

Explore a vast collection of books: Browse through a diverse selection of books across various genres, languages, and formats from leading publishers and independent stalls.

Meet your favourite authors: Attend author interactions, book launches, and panel discussions featuring renowned writers and personalities from across the globe.

Unwind in literary events: Enjoy poetry slams, storytelling sessions, workshops, and cultural performances, adding a touch of entertainment to your literary journey.

Discover new literary gems: Independent publishers and upcoming authors showcase their works, providing a platform for fresh voices and unique perspectives.

Engage in interactive activities: Participate in workshops, quizzes, and competitions, making learning fun and engaging for all ages.

Immerse yourself in international literature: Explore the dedicated pavilion of the guest of honour, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and delve into its rich literary tradition.