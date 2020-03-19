Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Himachal Pradesh bans entry of all tourists into state

Himachal Pradesh bans entry of all tourists into state

Himachal Pradesh Government has also closed places of worship and advisories are being issued to public.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 19:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh,coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh bans tourists

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday banned the entry of domestic and foreign tourists till further orders to prevent spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the government said the decision was taken keeping in view the emergence of the positive cases in the neighbouring states.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The state has already closed all schools and other academic institutions till March 31.

Besides, places of religious worship have also been closed and advisories are being issued to public to avoid non-essential travel and assembling in large gatherings.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X