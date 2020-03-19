Himachal Pradesh bans entry of all tourists into state

Himachal Pradesh bans tourists

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday banned the entry of domestic and foreign tourists till further orders to prevent spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the government said the decision was taken keeping in view the emergence of the positive cases in the neighbouring states.

The state has already closed all schools and other academic institutions till March 31.

Besides, places of religious worship have also been closed and advisories are being issued to public to avoid non-essential travel and assembling in large gatherings.