Why Indian couples drink milk on the first night? Know the actual reason

Newly married Hindu couples are generally offered saffron and almond-enriched milk on their first wedding night. But have you ever wondered about the actual reason why Indian couples drink milk on the first night of their wedding aka suhaagraat? People perform rituals despite truly knowing their true essence. And the idea of providing milk on the wedding night is an age-old custom. Traditionally, it is believed that starting a relationship with a glass of saffron milk brings sweetness to the marriage. But this widespread practice has a scientific justification also.

The Kama Sutra is a Hindu ritual that promotes the use of milk as a symbol of vitality and stamina during sexual activity. It is used to make the couple's first night together more enjoyable by incorporating various flavors such as fennel juice, honey, sugar, turmeric, and pepper into the glass of milk. As per ancient Indian texts, it is customary to give newlyweds saffron and almond-enriched milk on their wedding night. The couple is given milk, saffron, and crushed almonds after the wedding festivities to replenish their energies by adding proteins to their bodies. This mixture is known as an aphrodisiac, which suggests that when taken, it stimulates our desire for sex and provides rapid vitality.

Saffron is a powerful aphrodisiac, and combining it with serotonin-rich milk increases energy and reduces tension in newlyweds. It also has antioxidant capabilities that help improve mood, reduce mental health problems, and reduce depression.

