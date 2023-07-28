Prowling: The new toxic dating trend you need to be aware of

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about the new toxic dating trend 'Prowling'.

Dating in the 21st century can be a risky task. With so many different ways to meet people and the prevalence of social media, it can be hard to know what’s normal and what’s not. One particularly concerning dating trend is ‘prowling’, or the practice of seeking out potential romantic interests from someone and ghosting them without their knowledge or consent.

Prowling is a form of predatory behaviour, often seen as a precursor to more serious abuse. It often involves someone watching and observing their target from a distance, attempting to build up a temporary relationship with the target for a few days and then suddenly going off contact for several days. This can include taking note of interests, photos posted online, and locations they frequent. Then one day they will make you feel like a queen or king and on the other day, they will be nowhere. They will stop answering your texts or calls for several days; however, they will reach out to you whenever it is convenient for them. They want all the attention from you but they don't want to give you any commitment.

The most concerning thing about prowling is that it’s difficult to detect or prove, as it takes place in secret and with no knowledge or consent from the target. It can be hard to know if someone is ‘prowling’ you, and you may not even be aware it’s happening until it’s too late.

With this in mind, it is important to be aware of this new dating trend and take steps to protect yourself. Here are some simple measures you can take:

Be mindful of what you post online: Try to keep personal information off of social media, such as your address, phone number, and photos of yourself alone or in vulnerable situations.

Pay attention to your surroundings: If you notice someone who seems to be showing up in the same places as you, take precautions like changing your route or asking a friend to accompany you.

Block or delete any suspicious accounts on social media: If someone seems like they’re trying to gather information about you without your knowledge, block them immediately.

Trust your instincts: If something doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate to remove yourself from the situation and tell someone you trust.

Prowling is an emerging dating trend that can be dangerous if not taken seriously. It is important to be aware of this behaviour and take steps to protect yourself from potential predators. By being vigilant and trusting your instincts, you can help ensure that your dating experiences are safe and enjoyable.

