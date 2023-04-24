World Veterinary Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Messages and Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Veterinary Day 2023

World Veterinary Day is a yearly celebration held on the last Saturday in April to raise awareness about veterinarians and their dedication to animal health, welfare, and public health. People celebrate the occasion in various ways. Some do animal charity, participate in an event, or simply enjoy time with pets. It is an occasion to honour and recognise veterinarians' tireless efforts and commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of both animals and people.

World Veterinary Day 2023 theme:

The theme for World Veterinary Day 2023 is "Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession."

World Veterinary Day 2023 history:

World Veterinary Day is observed to honour the efforts of veterinary professionals worldwide in promoting animal health and welfare. This day is also observed to bring the worldwide veterinary community together and to support them in receiving assistance. The World Veterinary Association established World Veterinary Day in 2000 to honour and promote the valuable work of veterinarians worldwide. Each year, a different subject is chosen to help pet owners remember the significance of various areas of animal care and how veterinarians may assist, such as ensuring your pet's vaccines are up-to-date.

World Veterinary Day 2023 messages:

Happy Veterinary Day to someone who has always been there to look after the animals and provide them with health and pleasure.

We know that with vets like you, our pets will always have someone to care for them in medical emergencies. Thank you, and happy Veterinary Day to you.

Animals may not be able to express their gratitude, but they can always express how grateful they are for the medical treatment you provide. Greetings on World Veterinary Day.

I express my sincere greetings on Veterinary Day to the most outstanding veterinary surgeon and thank you for being an ethical and loving doctor to our pets.

World Veterinary Day 2023 Quotes:

You can judge a man’s true character by the way he treats his fellow animals. ― Paul McCartney

Personally, I have always felt that the best doctor in the world is the Veterinarian. He can’t ask his patients what is the matter…he’s just got to know. -Will Rogers

If having a soul means being able to feel love, loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans. -James Herriot

Some people talk to animals. Not many listen though. That’s the problem. ― A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

