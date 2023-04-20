Eid 2023 Moon Sighting LIVE: Know when India is celebrating Eid al-Fitr; citywise moonrise timing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid al-Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting LIVE updates

Eid 2023 Moon Sighting LIVE: Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid al Fitr with great enthusiasm. After feasting for a month, people celebrate the festival with their friends and family and enjoy various delicacies. In UAE (United Arab Emirates), the sky lights up with fireworks on the occasion of Eid. Every year, moonsighting decided when will Eid be celebrated in different parts of the world. This year, the first day of Eid may fall on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22. The exact date will be decided after the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, 1444, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

According to the International Astronomy Center, Islamic countries are expected to see the crescent of Shawwal on April 20 which means that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated there on April 21. If that happens, then in India, Eid will be celebrated on April 22.

The first sighting of the crescent moon is also called Chand Raat which is a time of celebration for all Muslims around the world. All people in the family come together and enjoy the iftari and celebrate Eid.

Eid al-Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting UPDATES:

Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, United Kingdom and others are expected to sight the moon on April 20.

The first moon of Shawwal in India is expected to be seen on April 21

Australian Fatwa Council has announced that the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Australia will be observed on April 22

The people of the Muslim community during the month of Ramadan pray for peace and fast between dawn and sunset. Apart from this, they even engage themselves in humanitarian activities like giving alms to the underprivileged. Towards the end, intense prayers during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power take place. Just in case you are going to celebrate Eid, here's everything you should know-- from moon sightings to celebrations across the world.

