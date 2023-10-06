Why World Smile Day is celebrated on October 6? Know 5 benefits of smiling

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the 5 benefits of smiling.

World Smile Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in October – this year, it falls on October 6th. In 1963, Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts created the iconic yellow smiley face. However, World Smile Day was founded in 1999 to encourage people to do an act of kindness and to make the world a better place, one smile at a time.

Smiling is not only a way to spread happiness and positivity, but it also has powerful health benefits. By understanding why World Smile Day is celebrated and exploring the physical and mental effects of smiling, we can gain insight into why it is so important to do what we can to make the world a brighter place.

Smiling has long been known to reduce stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that smiling triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers, which help us feel better and reduce stress. Smiling also triggers the release of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that improves our mood and can even help to reduce blood pressure.

The physical act of smiling also has tangible health benefits. Smiling stretches our facial muscles, which increases blood flow throughout our bodies and helps us look more youthful. On the other hand, frowning causes stress-related wrinkles that can deepen over time, so even if we don’t feel like smiling when we’re feeling down, forcing ourselves to do so can help keep our skin looking younger.

In addition to these physical benefits, psychological research has shown that smiling can help us become more emotionally resilient and better able to cope with difficult situations. Smiling releases dopamine and serotonin in the brain, which leads to an improved mood that can help us better manage difficult emotions. In fact, research suggests that those who smile more often are better equipped to handle difficult situations and remain positive during hard times.

Finally, smiling is contagious and has the power to spread joy and positivity throughout communities. People tend to mirror the expressions of those around them, if we show happiness and positivity through our facial expressions, others will too. This helps create a more positive atmosphere and builds stronger relationships between people in our communities.

Read More Lifestyle News