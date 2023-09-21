Why is World Rose Day celebrated on September 22? Know history, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the history, significance and other important details of World Rose Day 2023.

World Rose Day is celebrated on September 22 for cancer patients as a way to show support, understanding, and hope. It is an international day of unity, solidarity, and celebration of the courage of those who have survived or are living with cancer.

History of World Rose Day

The origin of World Rose Day is credited to a Canadian girl living with a rare form of blood cancer (Askin’s Tumor) named Melinda Rose. During that time she noticed that there were many people affected by the disease in her community but there was no way for them to connect and support each other. She decided to create a happy world for those affected by cancer to feel connected and supported.

Significance of World Rose Day

World Rose Day is celebrated today as a way to bring attention to the struggle faced by those who are living with cancer. It is a day to bring hope and solidarity to those affected and to raise awareness of the fight against the disease. On this day, people around the world send roses to those affected by cancer either in person or through social media. Additionally, special events are held in many cities to raise money for cancer research and to promote awareness about the deadly disease.

The main purpose of the day is to provide hope and strength to those affected by cancer and bring awareness to the fight against this terrible disease. It also serves as an example of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone's life. Sending a rose or taking part in an event can be a simple yet meaningful gesture that can bring much-needed comfort and support to those living with cancer.

World Rose Day is an important reminder that no matter how difficult life may be, there are always people who care and want to help us get through it. Cancer is a difficult disease to battle, but with support from family, friends, and those around us we can become stronger than before. Together we can fight against this terrible disease and make sure that no one ever has to go through it alone.

