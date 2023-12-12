Unwind and Uncover: 5 luxurious Indian resorts for your December escape

Follow us on Image Source : TAJ LAKE PALACE 5 luxury resorts in historical settings for December sojourn

Taking a break from your usual routine doesn't always mean enduring a challenging trek or camping in a tent. For those who prefer a more relaxed getaway, retreating to a luxurious beachside hotel or enjoying a sunset from a cosy cottage can be just as rejuvenating. In this article, we have compiled a list of 5 luxury resorts that promise to enhance your vacation experience and recharge your social batteries, preparing you to face the challenges of another year.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur: Nestled in the heart of the City of Lakes, Taj Lake Palace is a regal retreat situated on an island in Lake Pichola. December brings a pleasant climate to Udaipur, making it an ideal time to explore the city's rich history and indulge in the luxury of this former royal palace. The resort seamlessly blends traditional Rajasthani architecture with modern amenities, offering guests a taste of cultural opulence.

Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi: Evolve Back's Kamalapura Palace is a magnificent illustration of a place where luxury meets history. Situated in the historic city of Hampi, this resort provides a distinctive fusion of comfort and tradition. This property boasts Indo-Islamic architecture that will leave you spellbound. Known for its stone-paved boulevards, arched hallways, and royal chambers, the resort provides guests with distinct lodging choices of Palace Suites and Private Pool Villas, all equipped with private pools or outdoor showers. The resort offers its guests an exquisite dining experience at the resort's rooftop restaurant, Tuluva, that offers a mesmerising view of the resort’s infinity pool. Guests can also indulge in a range of activities, including guided walks on Tungabhadra Trek, Virupaksha Trail and Raya Trail, that will transport them to a bygone era of striking monuments and soul-stirring landscapes.

The Oberoi Amaravilas, Agra: Unveil the timeless allure of the Taj Mahal at The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra. This luxurious resort offers unparalleled views of the iconic monument, making it a perfect December getaway. Immerse yourself in the Mughal history of Agra while experiencing the epitome of opulence and hospitality at this magnificent retreat.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur: Embrace the grandeur of Jaipur at Rambagh Palace, a former residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur. Surrounded by lush gardens, the palace exudes a blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. December brings pleasant weather, allowing guests to explore the Pink City's historic forts, palaces, and bustling markets before retreating to the lap of luxury.

Ahilya Fort, Maheshwar, MP: Experience the tranquility of Ahilya Fort, perched on the banks of the Narmada River. This heritage hotel in Maheshwar showcases Maratha architecture and offers a serene escape. December provides an ideal climate to explore the fort, nearby temples, and the picturesque ghats along the river, immersing yourself in the cultural richness of central India. Indulge in a December sojourn that transcends time and revels in the rich cultural tapestry of India. As the curtain falls, these destinations remain not just places but cherished stories, waiting to be revisited in the theatre of memory.

