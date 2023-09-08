Taj Mahal, Delhi lights up in Bharat Mandapam colours to welcome G20 delegates

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Taj Mahal, Delhi gears up to welcome G20 delegates.

The G20 Summit 2023 is an important event in the world of international economic and financial affairs, as it will bring together the governments and central bank governors of the world's wealthiest nations to discuss global economic issues. The Summit will be a key opportunity for countries to commit to collaborative action to drive inclusive and sustainable growth and to tackle global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and financial stability. The G20 Summit 2023 in India is expected to focus on initiatives that promote economic growth and stability, while simultaneously taking into account the interests of all countries.

In a true celebration of India's rich culture, The Taj Mahal, Delhi has dressed its staff in India-themed uniforms, adorning women in tri-colour sarees and men in tri-colour pagadis to welcome the G20 delegates with the warmth of Indian hospitality as it lights up in the vibrant hues of Bharat Mandapam.

As India hosts the G20 Summit this year, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, is leaving no stone unturned in creating an exquisite experience for its esteemed guests. The hotel, known for its timeless hospitality and legendary service, is poised to offer a touch of Indian tradition and elegance to the delegates.

In addition to the warm and welcoming ambience, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, is proud to showcase the incredible flavours of India, with a special emphasis on the use of millets in its culinary offerings.

The hotel is offering a delightful breakfast spread featuring RagiIdli, Jowar & Peanut Upma, Millet Porridge, and Millet Pancakes with Maple Syrup and berries. For lunch and dinner, relish dishes like Chatpata Aloo Chana Chaat, Lamb and little Millet Soup, Caramelised Onion and cumin Millet Pulao, and more. End your meal on a sweet note with desserts like Wild Rice and pearl Millet Mousse, Orange Quinoa and little Millet Kheer, and Sorghum and berry Mille Feuille.

(With IANS Inputs)

