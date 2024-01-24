Republic Day Parade 2024: Steps to buy tickets online and offline

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Republic Day Parade 2024: Steps to buy tickets

As the 75th Republic Day approaches, India is gearing up to celebrate this historic occasion with great enthusiasm and pride. One of the highlights of the Republic Day celebrations is the Republic Day Parade, held in the heart of the capital city, New Delhi. This grand event showcases India's rich cultural heritage and military prowess, leaving spectators in awe. If you are planning to witness the Republic Day Parade 2024, this comprehensive guide will provide you with all the information you need to buy tickets, whether online or offline.

Key Details of Republic Day Parade 2024

Date January 26, 2024 Day Friday Parade Start Time 9:30 am -10:00 am Parade Path Vijay Chowk to India Gate Parade Distance 5 km Venue Kartavya Path, New Delhi Ticket Price Rs 500 for reserved seats and Rs 20 for unreserved seats

How to Buy Republic Day Parade 2024 Tickets Online

Purchasing tickets for the Republic Day Parade online is a convenient and hassle-free option. Follow these simple steps to secure your tickets:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Defence at aamantran.mod.gov.in Register or sign in with your name, email, mobile number, and date of birth. Verify your identity through a One Time Password (OTP). Choose the Republic Day Parade event from the dropdown menu and provide attendee details, including photo ID. Select the ticket category and quantity (up to four tickets per transaction). Complete the transaction using a wallet, debit/credit card, online banking, or UPI. Receive a confirmation email and SMS with booking details and a unique QR code. Download and print your e-ticket, and don't forget to bring it along with your original photo ID for entry.

How to Buy Republic Day Parade 2024 Tickets Offline

Want to witness the Republic Day Parade live? Here's your chance! Limited tickets are available at designated counters across Delhi, but hurry – they're on a first-come, first-served basis! To grab your tickets before they vanish:

Head to an authorised offline outlet or designated ticket counter between January 10th and 25th. Bring a valid government-issued ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN card, voter ID, etc.) and get ready to fill out a quick form. Choose your parade: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat. Submit a photocopy of your ID for verification. Pay and secure your tickets – they're yours to celebrate India's spirit!

Ticket Prices and Categories

Republic Day Parade 2024 tickets are available in different categories to suit your preferences. Here are the ticket prices:

Category Price (INR) Reserved 500 Unreserved 100 Unreserved (with restricted view) 20

Please note that children below the age of 5 do not require tickets. Additionally, it is important to be aware of the prohibited items to ensure a smooth entry. Items such as bags, briefcases, eatables, radios, cameras, and flammable objects are not allowed inside the venue.

Watch the Republic Day Parade Online and on TV

If you are unable to secure tickets for the Republic Day Parade, you can still enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your home. The parade will be broadcast live on television, and you can also stream it online on the Doordarshan Official YouTube Channel or the Press Bureau of India (PBI) website. Doordarshan will provide live coverage of the parade, allowing you to witness the grandeur and patriotic spirit of the event.

