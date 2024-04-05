Ramadan 2024: 5 healthy habits to sustain post Ramzan

Follow us on Image Source : NEWS-MEDICAL 5 healthy habits to sustain post Ramzan

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is a period of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and communal worship. Fasting from dawn to sunset during this month is a fundamental practice observed by millions of Muslims worldwide. However, as Ramadan draws to a close, it's essential to transition into post-Ramzan life with a focus on maintaining the health and well-being gained during the fasting period. Here are five healthy habits to sustain post-Ramadan.

Balanced nutrition:

During Ramadan, the daily fasting period is followed by special meals known as Suhoor and Iftar. To maintain good health post-Ramzan, it's crucial to continue consuming balanced meals that provide essential nutrients. Incorporate a range of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and healthy fats into your diet. Avoid excessive consumption of fried and sugary foods, opting instead for nourishing options that support overall health.

Hydration:

Proper hydration is vital, especially after a month of fasting. During Ramadan, many people may not drink enough water during non-fasting hours, leading to dehydration. After Eid al-Fitr, make it a habit to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Limit caffeinated and sugary beverages and prioritize water intake to support optimal bodily functions and overall well-being.

Regular physical activity:

Ramadan often disrupts regular exercise routines due to changes in eating and sleeping patterns. However, post-Ramadan is an excellent time to reestablish a consistent exercise regimen. Incorporate a variety of physical activities such as walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming into your daily routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week to promote cardiovascular health, maintain muscle strength, and boost energy levels.

Adequate rest and sleep:

Ramadan often involves late-night prayers, pre-dawn meals, and disrupted sleep patterns, which can lead to sleep deprivation. After Ramadan, prioritise getting adequate rest and quality sleep to support overall health and well-being. Create a calming nighttime ritual, stick to a regular sleep schedule, and make sure your sleeping environment promotes healthy sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to feel refreshed and rejuvenated each day.

Maintain the habit of fasting:

While Ramadan has ended, consider incorporating occasional fasting into your routine, such as fasting on Mondays and Thursdays. Fasting outside of Ramadan offers numerous health benefits, including improved metabolic health, weight management, and spiritual renewal.

