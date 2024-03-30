Ramadan 2024: 5 essential tips for parents to guide children fasting

Follow us on Image Source : THE NEW ARAB Tips for parents to guide children fasting during Ramadan

Ramadan holds a unique significance as families unite to honour their faith through fasting, prayer, and introspection. During the sacred month, parents worldwide are gearing up for this spiritual journey. If you're a parent, you may be pondering how to introduce your children to fasting in a manner that's meaningful and suitable for their age. It's crucial to prioritise a seamless and healthy Ramadan experience for your children. Here are five crucial tips to assist parents in aiding their fasting children throughout this sacred period.

Encourage a healthy Suhoor:

Suhoor, or the meal eaten before dawn, is essential for maintaining energy levels all day. Encourage your children to eat a balanced suhoor that includes complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Opt for foods like whole grains, eggs, fruits, and dairy products to provide sustained energy throughout the fasting hours.

Keep them hydrated:

Hydration is key during Ramadan, especially for children who may find it challenging to fast for extended periods. Encourage your children to drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to prevent dehydration. Avoid sugary drinks and caffeinated beverages, as they can lead to increased thirst and fatigue.

Teach moderation in Iftar:

While it may be tempting to indulge in heavy, rich foods at iftar (the meal to break the fast), it's essential to encourage moderation. Opt for nutritious, balanced meals that replenish energy levels without overwhelming the digestive system. To supply vital nutrients, make them eat an abundance of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Promote rest and relaxation:

Fasting can be physically and mentally demanding, especially for children. Encourage your children to prioritise rest and relaxation during Ramadan. Ensure they get an adequate amount of sleep each night to support their overall well-being. Encourage quiet activities such as reading, drawing, or listening to calming music during the day to conserve energy.

Create a Ramadan routine:

Having a predictable routine can be comforting for children during Ramadan. This might include setting specific times for Suhoor and Iftar, incorporating special prayers, or reading Ramadan stories together.

