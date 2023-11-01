November 1 2023: Karwa Chauth, Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi vrat, know Subh Muhurta and Rahukaal

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Today married women will be observing the Nirjala fast of Karwa Chauth

Today is the day of Karwa Chauth and Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi vrat on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is being formed from 06.33 am, which continues till night. In this combination, there are more chances of success in your work too. Today married women will be observing the Nirjala fast of Karwa Chauth for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The subh muhurat for puja of Karwa Chauth is from 05:36 pm to 06:54 pm. During this time, worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva. After that, break the fast by offering Arghya (water) to the moon at night.

Those who are fasting on Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi today should offer turmeric, akshat (rice), durva (Scutch grass), red flowers, fruits, naivedya (Dhoop Cups for Pooja) etc. to Lord Ganesha. After that offer modak or laddu. Read the vrat katha and perform the aarti of Lord Ganesha. In this fast also, Arghya is offered to the moon at night, only then the fast is complete. Moreover, Wednesday is dedicated to the worship of Ganpati Bappa. Today you can chant the Beej Mantra of the planet Mercury. Green-coloured items should be donated on Wednesday.

Let us know today's sunrise, moonrise, auspicious time, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Rahukaal, Dishashul, etc. from the Vedic calendar.

Panchang of November 1, 2023

Today's date – Kartik Krishna paksha Chaturthi

Today's Nakshatra – Mrigashirsha

Today's Karan – Bav

Today's side - Krishna

Today's Yog - Paridha

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 06:33 AM to 04:36 AM tomorrow

Subh Muhurat

Kulik – 11:42:26 to 12:26:40

Kantak – 16:07:54 to 16:52:09

Rahukal – 12:22 to 13:47

Kalvela/Ardhayama – 07:16:57 to 08:01:12

Yamaghant – 08:45:27 to 09:29:41

Yamgand – 07:55:40 to 09:18:38

Gulik Kaal – 13:47 to 15:12

Sunrise-sunset and moonrise-moonset time

Sunrise – 06:44:00 AM

Sunset – 06:01:00 PM

Moonrise – 20:15:00 PM

Moonset – 10:03:59 AM

Moon sign – Taurus

