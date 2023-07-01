Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Doctor's Day 2023: Inspirational quotes, wishes and messages to appreciate the efforts of doctors

National Doctors' Day 2023 is an important time of year, not just to honour the dedicated doctors and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly in communities around the world, but also to promote the importance of preventive healthcare and access to quality health services. This day is celebrated every year on July 1, to commemorate the birth and death anniversaries of West Bengal's second Chief Minister, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

The day also aims to recognise the hard work and contribution of medical practitioners in our society. This year, it is especially significant, as the world is still struggling with the pandemic crisis. The theme for National Doctor's Day 2023 is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands". The goal of the latest theme is to recognise the importance of those healthcare workers who worked on the frontline battling the virus, putting their own health at risk to save others.

National Doctors' Day 2023 is also an important reminder that we should take care of our mental and physical health, and also acknowledge all health workers for their efforts in keeping us safe. So, to celebrate the doctors and appreciate their efforts, we can share inspirational quotes, wishes and messages on social media platforms.

National Doctor's Day 2023 quotes:

"Doctors are like angels on Earth. They have the power to heal, comfort, and bring hope in the darkest moments." - Unknown

"Being a doctor means being entrusted with the most precious gift - the gift of life. It is both a privilege and a responsibility." - Unknown

"The good physician treats the disease; the great physician treats the patient who has the disease." - Sir William Osler

"A doctor is not only a person who treats diseases; he is also a healer, a friend, and a guide. We owe our lives to the doctors." - Unknown

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.” -Seneca

National Doctor's Day 2023 wishes:

Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors. Thank you for all your efforts and contribution.

We thank all doctors who work toward improving the lives of their patients and communities.

Happy Doctor’s Day! You’re the true HERO of our universe!

Thank you to all the doctors who are on the front lines fighting Covid-19.

I salute you! Happy doctor’s day to all the doctors out there who work hard every day to save a life.

National Doctor's Day 2023 messages:

Thank you for always being there for me. I am so lucky to have you as my doctor.

Happy Doctor's Day to the most amazing doctor in the world!

You are a true hero. Thank you for saving lives.

You are more than just a doctor. You are a friend, a mentor, and a role model.

You are a true professional. I am confident that I am in the best hands. Happy Doctor's Day 2023!

Read More Lifestyle News