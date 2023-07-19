Monsoon pet care tips: Things to remember while walking your furry friend during rain

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things to remember while walking your furry friend during rain.

Monsoon is one of the most enjoyable times of the year as it brings refreshing showers and a pleasant change in weather. As a pet parent, you may wish to venture on a long drive or walk with your pet during the rain for a delightful experience. While we rejoice in the joyous downpours, it is imperative to remember that our furry friends need special attention and care during this time. As a veterinarian with a deep commitment to animal welfare, Dr Punith G, Assistant Product and Technocommercial Manager at Drools pet food share some essential tips that will help you and your pet get monsoon ready.

Shelter and Protection: Ensure your pet has proper shelter: a waterproof, elevated shelter to avoid waterlogging. Provide a cosy indoor space away from drafts during thunderstorms. When walking your dog in the rain, try and avoid heavy downpours or thunderstorms. Opt for lighter rain or drizzles instead. Choose a walking route with some rain protection, like tree-lined streets or covered pathways.

Paw and Coat Care: Just like humans, dogs need rain protection. Invest in a good-quality dog raincoat or waterproof jacket to keep them dry. It will prevent them from getting soaked and catching a cold. Regularly check their paws for cuts, cracks, or infections caused by wet surfaces. After each outdoor excursion, thoroughly towel dry their paws to prevent fungal infections. Maintaining a grooming routine, including brushing and occasional baths, will keep their coat healthy and clean.

Parasite Protection: Monsoons create an ideal environment for fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes, which can pose health risks for your pets. Consult your veterinarian for appropriate preventive measures, such as topical treatments or collars, to protect them from these parasites. Regularly inspect and clean their bedding and indoor areas to minimize infestations.

Diet and Hydration: Pets tend to be less active during monsoons, which can lead to weight gain. Adjust their diet accordingly to prevent obesity. Also, monitor their water intake as stagnant water can breed bacteria. Always provide them with a diet as suggested by experts to suit their nutritional needs.

Exercise and Mental Stimulation: While outdoor activities may be limited during the rains, it's important to engage your pets in appropriate exercise and mental stimulation. Indoor play sessions, interactive toys, and puzzle games can help keep their minds sharp and prevent behavioural issues caused by boredom.

Veterinary Check-ups: Regular veterinary check-ups are essential for your pet's overall well-being, regardless of the season. Schedule routine visits to monitor their health, update vaccinations, and discuss any concerns you may have regarding their monsoon care.

As responsible pet owners, it is our duty to ensure the health and happiness of our beloved companions throughout the monsoon season. By providing appropriate shelter, regular grooming, parasite prevention, a balanced diet, mental stimulation, and veterinary care, we can safeguard their well-being. Remember, a little extra care goes a long way in keeping our furry friends safe and comfortable during the rainy season. Let's enjoy the monsoons with our pets while taking the necessary precautions to keep them healthy and thriving.

Read More Lifestyle News