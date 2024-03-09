Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss World 2024 LIVE: India hosts 71st edition of beauty pageant, Sini Shetty represents country

Today, after a gap of 27 years, India is hosting the Miss World pageant in Mumbai. The winner of Miss World 2024 will be announced at the event, with Sini Shetty representing India this year. The co-hosts of the 71st Miss World contest are Megan Young, a former Miss World, and Karan Johar. The event will feature performances by popular artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. The panel of judges for the contest includes notable personalities like Rajat Sharma, the chairman and chief editor of India TV, actress Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and Harbhajan Singh.