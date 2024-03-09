Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Miss World 2024 LIVE: India hosts 71st edition of beauty pageant, Sini Shetty represents country
Live now

Miss World 2024 LIVE: India hosts 71st edition of beauty pageant, Sini Shetty represents country

India is set to host the 71st Miss World in Mumbai. Former Miss World Megan Young and Bollywood director Karan Johar will co-host the event. You can catch the live stream of the event on SonyLiv.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2024 19:17 IST
Miss World 2024
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss World 2024 LIVE: India hosts 71st edition of beauty pageant, Sini Shetty represents country

Today, after a gap of 27 years, India is hosting the Miss World pageant in Mumbai. The winner of Miss World 2024 will be announced at the event, with Sini Shetty representing India this year. The co-hosts of the 71st Miss World contest are Megan Young, a former Miss World, and Karan Johar. The event will feature performances by popular artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. The panel of judges for the contest includes notable personalities like Rajat Sharma, the chairman and chief editor of India TV, actress Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and Harbhajan Singh.

 

Live updates :Miss World 2024 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 09, 2024 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    Miss World 2024: Hosts for the event

    The 71st Miss World pageant happening today will be led by a dynamic duo. Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Bollywood director Karan Johar will share hosting duties.

  • Mar 09, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    Miss World 2024 Updates: When and where to watch

    Don't miss the crowning of Miss World 2024! Tune in to SonyLiv for live-streaming, on March 9th at 7:30 pm IST (2 pm GMT) or follow the Miss World official website missworld.com and social media pages of the organisation for updates on the winner and the event from the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Lifestyle News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement