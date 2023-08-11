Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival to debut in India this year, everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival

After Lollapalooza, Palm Tree Music Festival is all set to make its debut in India this year. Co-founded by Norwegian producer Kygo and Myles Shear, the prestigious music festival will take place later this year in India, Rolling Stone India reported. The official page of Palm Tree Music Festival also re-shared the post on its Instagram story.

However, the date, time, ticket prices, and city are yet to be announced.

Take a look:

Earlier, the music festival made its way to Bali, Aspen, Australia, and The Hamptons in New York. The organisers are also conducting the festival in the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt in October this year. In May, the festival promised a celebration of a tropical lifestyle with musical talents like Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Forester, and Two Feet.

What is Palm Tree Music Festival?

Norwegian DJ, songwriter, and record producer Kygo, along with Shear founded Palm Tree Music Festival in 2016. Back then, the duo gifted palm tree necklaces to the crew. The first Palm Tree Music Festival took place in 2018 in Norway. The festival gained recognition worldwide and attracted colossal music aficionados with its visuals and celebratory atmosphere.

Talking about Kygo, the artist shot to fame internationally with his remix track I See Fire by Ed Sheeran. His breakthrough collaboration was with Selena Gomez for It Ain't Me which broke records and a 2019 remix of Higher Love, performed by Whitney Houston made its way to multiple international charts. In 2015, he became the only artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. In 2016, he became the first house music producer to perform at Rio Olympics closing ceremony.

