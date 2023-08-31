Kajari Teej 2023 Vrat: Do's and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's what one should keep in mind while fasting during Kajari Teej 2023 celebration.

Are you excited for Kajari Teej 2023? It’s that time of the year when everyone looks forward to celebrating this special occasion with lots of zeal and enthusiasm. As you get ready to celebrate this festive season, it is important to remember some do’s and don’ts to ensure that you have a safe and meaningful fasting experience.

The primary significance of Kajari Teej is observing the fast or vrat for marital bliss. By following the traditional customs, married women keep fast from sunrise to sunset. This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on September 2, 2023.

The first and foremost thing to remember is the importance of doing puja before starting the fast. To ensure that your puja is conducted properly without any interruptions, keep all the required puja items and ingredients handy at home. Make sure to perform the puja in a peaceful environment with proper concentration and dedication.

The next important thing to remember is that you should have a good night's sleep on the eve of Kajari Teej before you begin your fast. This will make sure that you have enough energy and enthusiasm throughout the day. Moreover, drinking lots of fluids such as water, coconut water, fresh fruit juices, lassi etc., will help in keeping your body hydrated and energized.

On Kajari Teej, it is important to keep in mind that you should only eat vegetarian food which is cooked without onion and garlic. This will ensure that your fasting experience remains meaningful and in accordance with traditional customs. You should also be aware of what you can’t eat during the fasting period such as non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco etc.

In addition to what you can or can’t eat during Kajari Teej, it is essential to take care of yourself while fasting. Make sure to get enough rest during the day by taking short naps after meals. Also, exercise regularly so that you remain physically active throughout the day and stay healthy. Moreover, you should take some extra precautions while fasting such as avoiding travelling or any strenuous activity during midday as it can harm your health in the long run.

Finally, one of the most important things to remember while observing a fast on Kajari Teej is to pray for your family’s well-being and prosperity. This will ensure that all your wishes come true and that you have a happy and peaceful life ahead.

