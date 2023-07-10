Hyundai India Couture Week from July 25 to August 2 in Delhi, to feature 16 shows by top couturiers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Couture Week (2023) schedule has been announced

India Couture Week (ICW) 2023: The Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 in association with Reliance Brands will take place from July 25 to August 2, 2023 at the Taj Palace hotel and other offsite locations in Delhi. The event is set to witness biggest names from the Indian couture world.

Speaking about the event, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, "FDCI brings its magnificent shows in the 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, which bring to the fore age-old craftsmanship sharpened to suit contemporary tastes. This year we have proudly announced our association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which will help accelerate and widen the proposition. We are also continuing our long-standing relationship with Lotus Make-up as the Beauty Partner this season."

"With these exciting partnerships, this edition will be a treat to the discerning audience, bringing with it the timeless elegance that couture embodies. We look forward to a mesmerising showcasing by the leading couturiers of the country in this one-of-a-kind event," Sunil Sethi added.

For the event, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) associates with Reliance Brands, bringing additional heft to the event which has been India’s premier showcase for bridal and couture designers for the past 16 years. An FDCI initiative, the fashion extravaganza has been “the” platform for showcasing the growing influence of many designer promoted businesses in India and has also brought Indian craftsmanship as the centerstage of homegrown luxury.

Reliance Brands (RBL) with its experience and expertise in launching, nurturing, and partnering with International and Indian luxury brands will help accelerate and widen this proposition.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, said, "This partnership re-affirms our commitment towards the growth of the designer fashion industry in India as we look to create global benchmarks in terms of showcase, appeal and visibility. The Hyundai India Couture Week is a unique property, and we are glad to take our already deep partnership with FDCI to the next level."

Presenting 17 artistic showcases in its 16th edition, India’s renowned couturiers will unveil their exclusive collections, celebrating the exuberance of craftsmanship through mesmerizing visual narratives. Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Varun Bahl, Shantnu Nikhil, Kunal Rawal, Rimzim Dadu, Rose Room and Samant Chauhan.

