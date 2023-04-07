Good Friday 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Status, Significance & more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Good Friday 2023

Good Friday 2023: It commemorates the final hours of Jesus' life, his crucifixion, and death, as described in the Christian bible. A gazetted holiday in India, the day occurs on the Friday preceding Easter. Also known as Holy Friday, it is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Christians all over the world. People visit the church to observe solemn mourning on this day to repent the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is an important event in Christianity, as it represents the sacrifices and suffering in Jesus' life. The crucifixion was the culmination of a number of events in Holy Week, including Jesus' triumphal return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday; Jesus washing his disciples' feet; and Jesus' last supper on Maundy Thursday. The Easter date depends on the ecclesiastical approximation of the March equinox.

Significance of Good Friday

On this day, the entire Church fixes their gaze on the Cross at Calvary. Each member of the Church tries to understand at what cost Christ has won our redemption. In the solemn ceremonies of Good Friday, in the Adoration of the Cross, in the chanting of the 'Reproaches', in the reading of the Passion, and in receiving the pre-consecrated Host, the disciples of the Christ unite themselves to their Savior, and they contemplate their death to sin in the Death of Lord.

Good Friday 2023: Rituals

Many Christians in India attend special church services or pray on Good Friday. Some people also fast or abstain from meat on this day. Many Christians hold parades or open air plays to portray the last days and hours of Jesus' life in some areas of India.

Good Friday is a day of sadness, in which churches are empty and dark. Services are held in the afternoon. Many churches have a bitter drink prepared from leaves, vinegar, and other ingredients. This drink is for everyone to taste after the service.

Top 5 quotes on Good Friday:

"Stoning prophets and erecting churches to their memory afterwards has been the way of the world through the ages. Today we worship Christ, but the Christ in the flesh we crucified." -Mahatma Gandhi

"No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown." -William Penn

"The Cross was the manifestation of Divine love without reserve or limit; but it was also the expression of man’s unutterable malignity." -Sir Robert Anderson

"The word “Christianity” is already a misunderstanding – in reality there has been only one Christian, and he died on the Cross." -Friedrich Nietzsche

"Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime." – Martin Luther

Good Friday: Wishes and Messages

May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGood Friday 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKGood Friday 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGood Friday 2023

Image Source : FREEPIKGood Friday 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGood Friday 2023

Read More Lifestyle News