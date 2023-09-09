G20 Summit Craft Bazaar: Brazil delegates shops from Tamil Nadu stall at Bharat Mandapam

Follow us on Image Source : DD NEWS Brazil delegates shops from Tamil Nadu stall at Bharat Mandapam.

The just-started G20 Summit Craft Bazaar is a truly unique event. For the first time, delegates from the world’s 20 most powerful countries gathered in India to not only discuss global economic and financial issues but also to shop for crafts from around the world.

One of the most popular stalls at the Bharat Mandapam belong to the Tamil Nadu delegation. They showcased some of the traditional crafts of India’s southernmost state. From Thanjavur paintings, and beautiful silk sarees to intricately carved wooden artefacts, there is something for everyone.

It was no surprise that delegates from Brazil were particularly drawn to the Tamil Nadu stall. After all, Brazil is home to a huge Indian diaspora. For them, the bazaar was an opportunity to connect with their ancient culture and tradition.

The Brazilian delegates were absolutely fascinated by the traditional crafts on display at the Tamil Nadu stall. They purchased items for themselves and their families, as well as souvenirs for friends and colleagues back home. They also paid the purchasing amount via UPI.

In the video shared by DD News on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Brazilian delegation is also seen expressing their appreciation for the hospitality they received from the Tamil Nadu stall owners.

This is a testament to how important cultural exchanges like these are for fostering global understanding and cooperation. It is truly inspiring to see such enthusiasm for traditional Indian arts and crafts among delegates from Brazil, a country that is thousands of miles away from India.

It is also a reminder of how much we can learn from each other when we come together in an atmosphere of openness and mutual respect. In an increasingly interconnected world, events like the G20 Summit Craft Bazaar will help bridge divides and bring people closer together.

