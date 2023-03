Festivals and Fasts in March 2023: Holi, Pradosh Vrat to Chaitra Navratri, know the complete list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Festivals and Fasts in March 2023

Festivals and Fasts in March 2023: This month is going to be very special as many of the Hindu festivals and important fasts are going to be observed in this month. March consists of 31 days and marks the beginning of the spring season. If seen, this whole month is going to be spent in worship and festivals. Actually, in the month of March, many fast festivals including Holi, Sankashti Chaturthi, Pradosh Vrat, Chaitra Navratri are being held. As the month arrives, we bring you a complete list of the important festival, fasts and events that are going to take place in the third month of the year.

Dates of fasts and festivals falling in March 2023

March 3 - Amalaki Ekadashi

March 4 - Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

March 7 - Holika Dahan, Falgun Purnima fast

March 8 - Holi, Dhulendi

March 11 - Sankashti Chaturthi

March 15 - Meen Sankranti, Kharmas begins

March 18 - Papmochini Ekadashi

March 19 - Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

March 21 - Chaitra Amavasya

March 22 - Chaitra Navratri, Hindu New Year begins, Gudi Padwa

March 23 - Cheti Chand

March 24 - Gauri Puja, Matsya Jayanti, Gangaur

March 26 - Skanda Shashthi

March 27 - Rohini fast

March 29 - Navratri Durga Ashtami

March 30 - Ram Navami

March 31 - Chaitra Navratri ends

Marriage Muhurta in March 2023

March 1 - Wednesday

March 6 - Monday

March 9 - Thursday

March 10 - Friday

March 11 - Saturday

March 13 - Monday

(Disclaimer: The information given is based on general beliefs and information. INDIA TV does not confirm it.)

