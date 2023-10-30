DeepVeer's Mental Health Revelation on Koffee With Karan: A lesson on caregiving

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DeepVeer's Mental Health Revelation on Koffee With Karan.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan had Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, gracing the couch with their presence. Apart from the usual candid conversations and witty banter, DeepVeer (as they are popularly known) also opened up about a topic that is often considered taboo in Indian society - mental health.

Deepika Padukone is known for her powerful performances on screen and her stunning looks, but what many people may not know is that she has been struggling with depression for years. In the episode, she talked about her journey with mental health and how it has affected her personal and professional life. Ranveer Singh also shared his experiences of dealing with her depression and taking care of her.

As they spoke about their struggles with mental health, their honesty and vulnerability touched the hearts of many. They also gave some valuable insights for caregivers who are supporting their loved ones through their journey with mental illness. Here are 5 tips for caregivers based on DeepVeer's mental health revelation on Koffee With Karan:

Understand that mental illness is real: The first step towards supporting a loved one with a mental illness is to acknowledge that it is a real and serious issue. Deepika highlighted the fact that people often dismiss mental health problems as "just a phase" or "all in the head". This lack of understanding and acceptance can make it difficult for someone struggling with mental illness to seek help. As caregivers, it is important to educate ourselves about different types of mental illnesses and their symptoms.

Be patient and empathetic: Dealing with someone who has a mental illness can be challenging, but it is crucial to be patient and empathetic towards them. Deepika shared how her family's unwavering support and understanding helped her in her journey towards recovery. It is important to listen to your loved one without judgment and offer them a safe space to express their feelings.

Encourage them to seek professional help: DeepVeer emphasized the importance of seeking professional help in dealing with mental health issues. It is essential to understand that just like any other illness, mental illness also requires proper treatment and therapy. As caregivers, it is our responsibility to encourage and support our loved ones in seeking help from a qualified mental health professional.

Take care of your own mental health: Caregiving can be emotionally and physically draining, especially when supporting someone with a mental illness. It is crucial for caregivers to take care of their own mental health as well. Deepika spoke about how her mother took up meditation and yoga to cope with the stress of taking care of her during her depression. As caregivers, remember to prioritise your own well-being and seek support from others if needed.

Break the stigma: One of the biggest barriers to seeking help for mental health issues is the stigma attached to it. DeepVeer's decision to open up about their struggles on a popular platform like Koffee With Karan is a significant step towards breaking this stigma. As caregivers, we can also play a role in breaking this stigma by talking openly about mental health and encouraging others to seek help if needed.

It takes a lot of courage to speak publicly about one's struggles with mental health, especially in a society where it is not openly discussed. Deepika and Ranveer's revelation on Koffee With Karan has sparked important conversations about mental health and has given hope to many who are struggling with similar issues.

Read More Lifestyle News