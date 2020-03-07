Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Presenting India TV's gender equality warriors for IWD 2020's #EachForEqual drive

Presenting India TV's gender equality warriors for IWD 2020's #EachForEqual drive

Here's presenting our gender equality warriors -- ones that took the mantle notches higher with their thoughts.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2020 19:41 IST
India TV continued the tradition of breaking gender

India TV continued the tradition of breaking gender stereotypes by participating in the IWD 2020 drive -- of posting pictures on social media platforms clicked in #EachForEqual pose.

International Women's Day -- recognised each year on March 8 -- is being called for gender equality across the globe this time. The theme for IWD 2020 is #EachForEqual, recognising all of the actions we can take as individuals to challenge stereotypes, fight prejudice and celebrate women's achievements. 

India TV continued the tradition of breaking gender stereotypes by participating in the IWD 2020 drive -- of posting pictures on social media platforms clicked in #EachForEqual pose. In addition, we urged people to post their favourite quotes on social media platforms -- quotes that they associate feminism and women empowerment with.

India Tv - In addition, we urged people to post their favourite quotes on social media platforms -- quotes that they associate feminism and women empowerment with.

In addition, we urged people to post their favourite quotes on social media platforms -- quotes that they associate feminism and women empowerment with.

So here's presenting our gender equality warriors -- ones that took the mantle notches higher with their thoughts.

Wishing the readers a very happy International Women's Day.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News