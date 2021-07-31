Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Happy Friendship Day 2021

Happy Friendship Day 2021! Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, Friendship Day is a celebration of companionship. Friends are probably the most important people in one's life. You laugh at them at your best friend when they are in trouble but you instantly cover for them when it gets out of hand. You'd eat from their tiffins when they are not watching but you'll save a bite of their favourite dish without saying. Reality checkers, support systems, punching bags and shoulders to cry on, a true friend is truly a blessing in disguise and friendship day is the perfect occasion to make them feel special. With COVID pandemic still hanging over our heads, it is important to avoid crowded spaces and maintain social distancing norms, but you can always have a virtual celebration!

Here are some ideas, friendship quotes, images and pictures that would help you plan for your day before the big day! May your friendship live long and Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Quotes:

“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.”

“Friendship is having those your conversations with your best friend and thinking if anyone heard you, you would be put in a mental hospital."

“Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry."

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.“

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate."

“A snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship."

"Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend."

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." Helen Keller

"Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." Muhammad Ali

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Images:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKETCHESBYMO Friendship Day 2021

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ATCREACTION Happy Friendship Day 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Happy Friendship Day 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Happy Friendship Day 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Happy Friendship Day 2021

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Happy Friendship Day 2021

Happy Friendship Day 2021 Wishes:

The more friends you have in life, the more enjoyable your life becomes. So, make more friends, take care of them and live a happy life. Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!

Promise me we are true friends I am lamp you are light I am Coke you are Sprite I am Sawan you are badal I am Normal you are Pagal I am Water you are Tanki I am Tarzan you are Monkey

I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very Happy Friendship to my best friend.

A daily thought. A silent tear. A Constant wish that you are near. Words are few but thoughts are deep. Memories of our friendship I will always keep.

Making a thousand friends is not friendship. A friendship made with faith, Maintaining to death is a true friendship!! Cheers to all my friends out there.

Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

Don't miss these

This Friendship Day, re-watch these engaging films with your buddies to laugh, cry and bond again

Friendship Day 2021: Make a difference with these thoughtful gifts

Celebrate this Friendship Day virtually, with these healthy yet delicious recipes