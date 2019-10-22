Happy Dhanteras 2019: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Timing, Mantra

The Hindu festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of Diwali in India and Tihar in Nepal. This year, this auspicious festival is falling on the 25th of October 2019. The word Dhanteras is made of two words including 'Dhan' meaning wealth and 'teras' representing the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha.

On this day, Hindus worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. It is believed that on this day, Goddes Laskhmi emerged from Samundra Manthan carrying a pot of wealth.

Dhanteras 2019 Shopping Time:

From sunrise up till 10:40 am

Afternoon 12:05 pm to 02:53 pm

Evening 04:17 pm to 05:42 pm

Night 9 pm to 10:30 pm

Dhanteras 2019 Shubh Muhurat:

Dhanteras Tithi: Friday, 25th October 2019

Dhanteras puja muhurat: From 7:08 pm to 08:14 pm

Prodosh Kaal: From 05:38 pm to 08:13 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: 06:50 pm to 08:45 pm

Triyodashi timings: Morning 07:08 am on25th October 2019 to 03:57 pm on 26th October 2019.

Dhanteras 2019 Puja Vidhi & Mantra

To perform Dhanvantari puja, take clean water in right hand three times by five-vessels and offer achamana. Clean your right hand palm by again taking water. Take fresh flowers, akshata in your right hand and chant the following sankalp:

''Om Tatsat Adyaitasya Brahmanoahni Dwitiya-Prahararddhe Shveta-Varaha-Kalpe

Jambu-Dvipe Bharata-Khande Amuka-Pradeshe Amuka-Punya-Kshetre Kaliyuge

Kali-Prathama-Charane Amuka-Samvatsare Kartika-Mase Krishna-Pakshe

Trayodashi-Tithau Amuka-Vasare Amuka-Gotrotpanno Amuka-Nama-Aham

Shri Dhanvantari-Devata-Priti-Purvakam Ayushya-Arogya-Eshvarya-Abhivriddhyartham

Shri Dhanvantari-Pujanamaham Karishyami।''

Following this, sprinkle water on yourself and remember Lord Dhanvantari. There should be a ghee diya in front of you while you do the dhayana. Afterwards, chant the following mantra in Avahan mudra.

''Agachchha Deva-Devesha! Tejorashe Jagatpate!

Kriyamanam Maya Pujam Grihana Sura-Sattama!

॥Shri Dhanvantari-Devam Avahayami॥''

Then, take five flowers and offer him the flowers-made seat and wash his feet and read the mantra- ''Padyam Grihana Devesha, Sarva-Kshema-Samartha, Bhoh! Bhaktya Samarpitam Deva, Lokanatha! Namoastu Te॥ ॥Shri Dhanvantari-Devaya Padyam Namah॥'' Then offer flowers, water, dhoop, deep, chandan, paan with betel nuts to the Lord.

Wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras!