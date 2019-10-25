Choti Diwali 2019: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Choti Diwali 2019: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Timing, Mantra

The five days of non-stop festivities are right here and we couldn't be more excited. This year, Choti diwali which precedes the main festival of Diwali will be celebrated on the 26th of October. It is also known by differnt names across the country including Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi. It is celebrated on the on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashvin.

Know the main festival details below:

Choti Diwali 2019 Date, Timing, Shubh Muhurat:

Yam Deep Tithi: 26th of October

Yam Deep Time: From 05:37 pm to 06:55 pm

Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: Evening 05:38 pm to 08:13 pm

Vrishabh Kaal: Evening 06:50 pm to 08:45 pm

Choti Diwali 2019 Puja Mantra & Vidhi:

One of the main aspects of Narak Chaturdashi includes Deep Daan and worshipping God of death, Yamraj. Stand in a position facing southwards, put a few black sesame seeds in water and offer them to God Yamraj. Now chant the following mantra-

यमाय नम: यमम् तर्पयामि।

According to the legends, if you worship Yamraj on this day by taking his 14 names and bowing to him, it could save you from going to 'narak' after death. In the sacred book of 'Madan Parijat', on page 256, chapter Vridha Manu, following are the names of God of death- Yamraj:

यमाय धर्मराजाय मृत्यवे चांतकाय च, वैवस्वताय कालाय सर्वभूतक्षयाय च।

औदुम्बराय दध्नाय नीलाय परमेष्ठिने, व्रकोदराय चित्राय चित्रगुप्ताय वै नम:।।

Other than this, most people make rangolis at home, also designs and footprints using rice paste. Old diyas are lit and devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Ram's in the evening. Aarti and Bhajans in honor of the Gods and Goddesses are sung.

Choti Diwali Significance:

According to the Hindu legends, it is on this day, that Demon King Narakasur was beheaded by Lord Krishna’s wife – Satyabhama. Chhoti Diwali aka Narak Chaturdashi is specifically celebrated in Maharashtra and South India, where people take bath before sunrise and apply uptans and fragrances to mark the victory of good over evil.