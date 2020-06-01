Barber shops, salons to open in Delhi: Precautions you should take while visiting one

Image Source : TWITTER/PLANMYWORK Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi: Precautions you should take

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the fresh guidelines of lockdown 5.0, it was announced that the decision to ease salon and beauty services will solely depend on the decision of the state governments. In the wake of the same, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that all barbershops and salons in Delhi will resume their operations barring the spa services. However, looking at how grave the situation is, the service providers will have to strictly follow the social distancing norms and take care of the hygiene and sanitization process. Many of you might be wanting to rush to the parlour but it is important that you maintain precautions that are necessary for your safety. Here's enlisting some safety measure which you should definitely keep in mind while you plan a visit to salon, spa, or beauty parlor. These will help to keep the infection of COVID-19 at bay.

Wearing a mask before going out is crucial especially to a public place like salon. Cover your mouth and nose with whatever is available be it a surgical or a cotton mask.

Take your own towel to salons and avoid using the one they provide.

Make sure that the staff cleans the scissors, comb, and other beauty products and equipment.

If any salon member isn't wearing gloves or masks, immediately ask them to do so.

Be aware and notice if any of them has symptoms of COVID-19 or not.

Ask the salon person to open a fresh packet when going for a massage or facial.

Think twice about the hygiene of medicine or alum to treat a minor cut.

Take prior appointments to avoid waiting. In case there's time for your turn, then wait outside the salon- if possible, then in your own car.

Sanitize your hands after getting out of salon. Head straight to the bathroom to wash our hands for 20 second with soap s soon as you reach home. Try to maintain a distance from your family members until you have taken a bath.

For the unversed, the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30. According to the government, the current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will be focussed on the economy. All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened in a phased manner, barring containment zones.

