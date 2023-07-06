World Chocolate Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on July 7? Know more interesting facts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On World Chocolate Day 2023, we must know some interesting facts about the day.

World Chocolate Day is a special day for all chocolate lovers. Every year, it is celebrated on July 7. It’s an annual event celebrated in honour of the delicious treat that has brought joy to people around the world for centuries. In modern days, chocolate has become a multi-billion-dollar industry. It is available in many forms, from bars to truffles to hot cocoa. On World Chocolate Day 2023, people will celebrate the sweet treat by indulging in their favourite chocolates or trying new varieties from around the world.

Chocolate was first made by the Aztec tribe in Mexico over 3,000 years ago. They used cocoa beans from the Cacao tree to create a bitter drink. Chocolate wasn’t made into a solid form until the Europeans began mixing it with sugar and other ingredients to make candy bars.

So why is World Chocolate Day celebrated on July 7th?

This date was chosen for celebrating World Chocolate Day because it commemorates the anniversary of chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550. It is also believed that this day was selected as a tribute to the Aztec tribe from Mexico who created the original form of chocolate. This day affords us an opportunity to recognise and celebrate their contributions to our current understanding and appreciation of chocolate. In 1519, the Aztecs presented a chocolate-based drink called Xocolatl to a Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes.

Other important facts about World Chocolate Day include:

It was first officially celebrated in 2009 when The International Cocoa Organisation declared July 7th as World Chocolate Day

The Swiss consume the most amount of chocolate per capita with an average consumption of 11 pounds per person each year

The world’s largest bar of chocolate weighed over 12,000 pounds and was made in Italy

The United States leads all countries with revenue from chocolate sales at an estimated $20 billion annually

Dark chocolate contains more antioxidants than any other type of food

A single cocoa tree produces enough beans for 300 bars of chocolate each year

On World Chocolate Day there are lots of fun ways to celebrate. You can host a chocolate-tasting party with different types of chocolate from around the world, or you can bake a delicious chocolate cake or brownies. You can also make some homemade hot cocoa and top it with marshmallows or whip cream for a special treat.

