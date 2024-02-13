What is the Atlantic Diet? Know 5 major reasons to follow

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 major reasons to follow the Atlantic Diet

The world of dietary patterns can be overwhelming, with new options emerging seemingly every day. But if you're looking for a delicious, sustainable, and health-promoting approach, consider setting sail with the Atlantic Diet. This traditional way of eating, hailing from the coasts of Portugal and Spain, offers a refreshing focus on fresh, local ingredients and packs a punch of potential health benefits. So, what exactly is the Atlantic Diet, and why should you consider giving it a try?

What is the Atlantic DIet?

Think of the Atlantic Diet as a cousin to the well-known Mediterranean Diet, with a unique twist. It features a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, all while championing the riches of the Atlantic Ocean through generous portions of fish and seafood. Olive oil acts as the primary source of healthy fats, and moderate amounts of dairy, nuts, and even red wine find their place. Processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive red meat are kept to a minimum.

5 reasons to follow the Atlantic Diet:

Rich in fresh seafood, keeps the heart healthy:

At the heart of the Atlantic Diet lies an abundance of fresh seafood. From oily fish like salmon and mackerel to shellfish such as shrimp and mussels, coastal communities have long relied on the bounties of the sea for sustenance. Seafood is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved heart health and cognitive function.

Variety of vegetables, provide essential nutrients:

Alongside seafood, the Atlantic Diet emphasizes a wide variety of fresh vegetables. Leafy greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and garlic are staples in many Atlantic Diet dishes, providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These vegetables are often consumed raw or lightly cooked to preserve their nutritional value and vibrant flavours.

Helps you in managing your weight:

The emphasis on whole, unprocessed foods keeps you feeling fuller for longer, naturally encouraging calorie control. Additionally, the focus on healthy fats and lean protein provides sustained energy without the blood sugar spikes associated with refined carbohydrates.

Boosts immune system:

The diverse array of nutrients present in Atlantic Diet foods, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, helps strengthen the immune system and protect against infections and diseases. By providing the body with the necessary tools to combat pathogens and support immune function, the Atlantic Diet can contribute to overall resilience and well-being.

Supports digestive health:

The fibre-rich whole grains and vegetables included in the Atlantic Diet promote digestive health by supporting regular bowel movements and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. This can help prevent digestive issues such as constipation, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome, promoting overall gastrointestinal health.

